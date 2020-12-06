Community carries on legacy of 19-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan in July

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been five months since Corbin Ferris drowned in Lake Michigan, and now his family and friends are carrying on his community work and name through the holidays.

“For me, he was my whole world, he was my only child,” said Michelle Ferris, Corbin’s mom.

She says they were on vacation on the West side of the state when Corbin drowned.

“Corbin went out to sandbar and there was a deep area before the sandbar, and he made it there, but he struggled on the way back,” said Michelle.

She says he gave his time to his church and with organizations like Homeless Angels.

“He would help with dinner in the park on Sunday afternoon, and he’s helped at their hotel like painting and getting rooms ready for the homeless,” said Michelle.

This year, Corbin’s friends and family want to carry on his community work. Taylor Greeson, three other classmates from Corbin’s graduating class at Holt high school, his family and church members came together to create tote bags filled with gifts to give to the Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center. They plan to drop the bags off Christmas Eve.

“What we know of Corbin is for one, his love of God and another to give back to his community, so to do this in honor of him and give back to the community is really what started all of it,” said Taylor.

Each bag will have a variety of items that were donated and will go to the 75 people living in that Holt facility.

“Each individual bag is going to have everything that we’ve been donated from blankets, to soaps, shampoos and conditioners, coloring books so the goal is really to have each resident have one tote bag full of items”

They just started collecting donations two weeks ago and have received dozens of blankets, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes, and more.

“We definitely did not think in two weeks that all of this was going to be coming to us,” said Taylor.

Each bag will also have a card with a picture of Corbin on it, a back story and bible verse Romans 8:28, which reads” And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

“That verse gives us strength and purpose,” said Michelle. “I just want people to continue to remember Corbin and not just him and what he stood for and to carry that goodness forward.”