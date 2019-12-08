Community comes together to ‘Stuff the Bus’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s that time of year when it’s all about helping those in need. That’s why one Lansing organization braved the cold today.

JCI Lansing, also know as the Jaycees, is a service organization focused on community involvement.

The group hosted its annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event today at the West Lansing Walmart to work towards doing just that.

Those in the community donated clothes, household items, toys, pet supplies, and much more. It was all in hopes of filling up an entire CATA bus.

It’s part of an effort to help two groups: the Capital Area Humane Society and End Violent Encounters, also known as EVE, which works to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Organizers say it’s important to help out when you can.

“Dropping the stuff off to the organizations is probably the best part of the entire day and it’s why I stand out here all day long to freeze my booty off, so I can donate it, so I can see the smiles at the end of the day and fill their closet, so that they don’t have to worry about it,” said Jessica Anderson, the vice president of JCI Lansing.

“It shows that there’s so many people that feel there is a need for us to be in the community helping those who have survived domestic violence and sexual assault, and so this just shows us that they want us to continue that support and be able to help others,” said Teri Looney, the director of shelter programs at EVE.

While JCI Lansing didn’t necessarily have a goal as to how many items they wanted to collect, they did say whatever they got, it would definitely be more than what these organizations had yesterday.