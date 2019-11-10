Community feeling unsettled after early morning fatal shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two men were shot and one of them was killed early Sunday morning in downtown Lansing.

Lansing police say it happened after an argument broke out. The shots rang out just before 2 a.m. on East Michigan Avenue near Museum Drive right across from the Lansing Center.

“It’s really unsettling,” said Callie Van Neste, a bartender at the Nuthouse Sports Grill. “People expect to be able to go out in the community and have a good time on the weekends and then it just turns into something like this. It’s really upsetting.”

A Lansing man is dead after being shot early this morning. Police say an argument broke out between multiple people when a 43-year-old man shot a 21-year-old man.

That’s when another person pulled out a gun and shot the 43-year-old, killing him. The 21-year-old is stable.

“We have witnesses. We are interviewing people at this point,” said Lansing Police Department Chief Daryl Green.

Chief Green says he doesn’t believe this shooting was random and the department is working to decide if it was self defense.

But despite the circumstances, Chief Green is upset that it had to end like this.

“It’s extremely disappointing and frustrating that people in our community will engage in the use of firearms to resolve conflict,” said Chief Green.

Van Neste works right near where the shooting happened. She agrees with the chief.

“There’s security at the bars outside of where it happened at and I feel like every situation should be able to be taken care of by that,” said Van Neste. “It doesn’t need to escalate automatically into gunfire.”

Van Neste says she hopes people use this shooting as a lesson and look out for one another before it’s too late.

“When people are drinking, you need to be careful, what really can set people off and you don’t really know anybody, so definitely be aware of your surroundings and don’t get into stupid fights,” said Van Neste.

Chief Green also mentioned that there is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information what happened, you can call Lansing Police Department Detective Michael Looney at (517) 483-6869 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.