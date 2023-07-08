LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people, including victims, activists, and survivors of gun violence took the stage on Saturday at Walk in Truth Ministries, pleading with the community to put the guns down.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, state representatives and the Lansing Police Department came out for the cause, where there was food, live music and a rally to end gun violence in the community.

Organizers also provided care packages and clothing for those in need of the items.

People at today’s event say that if we want change, it’s going to take work from the whole city.

“Love one another. Love is the greatest thing of all things, and without that, we are nothing. So we have to come together, we have to show love and give love,” said John Edmond, who lost his daughter to gun violence.

Edmond is one of the many people who spoke at the event in hopes of stopping gun violence.

Thirteen years ago, on July 23, 2010, someone shot and killed Edmond’s 7-year-old daughter, Amaia Alysse Edmond.

Oftentimes, Edmond said, the people committing these crimes forget about the trauma that they cause.

“Once a person has been victimized, it’s just a ripple effect and it goes throughout the entire community. We’re all connected, especially here in Lansing. Everybody knows everybody. So it has an effect on everybody,” Edmond said.

If we want change, Edmond said, we must all come together–and organizers today did just that.

“Love is on the platform. Love saved the world. I believe it can change the world; we just have to walk in it and love our neighbor as ourselves,” said Tracy Edmond, pastor at Walk in Truth Ministries.