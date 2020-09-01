Community honors lives lost on International ‘Overdose Awareness Day’

Lansing, Mich (WLNS)– More than 8,000 people in Michigan have died from an opioid overdose in the past 5 years, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, leaving behind a devastating impact on the community.

Monday night, family and friends came together on ‘Overdose Awareness Day’ to honor those who’ve lost their lives.

“I lost my son in 2017. He was a full time student at U of M and he went to a party, he tried cocaine and it was laced with fentanyl and he died three weeks after his 20th birthday,” Kelly Caudell said.

Caudell hosted the First Annual Team Sharing Rally and Candlelight Vigil on the steps of the Capitol to honor her son Tyler and countless others. She said it’s important to not only raise awareness but also stress that anyone who’s struggling with substance abuse, shouldn’t feel ashamed.

“If we don’t stop the stigma associated with addiction, they won’t go get treatment,” Caudell said.

While Overdose Awareness Day comes just once a year, the work continues around the clock.

“Everybody knows of addiction now. Everybody can pay attention to the facts. It’s in every community, every gender, every race, every socioeconomic status,” Aaron Rubio, President of the United Community Addiction Network said.

A big focus in on tackling the opioid crisis is harm reduction, which aims to reduce the consequences surrounding substance abuse, rather than trying to eliminate it all-together.

In honor of Overdose Awareness Day, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is launching a new program with emergency medical services (EMS) providers to further prevent opioid overdose deaths. EMS providers will give overdose survivors extra naloxone kits – the medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

“By providing it to people who are at high risk we give them a tool to potentially save a life in the future,” Andrea Taverna, Senior Advisor for the MDHHS Opioid Strategy Division said.

Taverna added that there has been a spike in overdose numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s an extremely stressful time for all of us. For folks who may be using substances or may be in recovery that also of course plays into it for them,” she said. “Economic factors are also a risk factor and then it’s also just an isolating time.”

Taverna said the significant spike is one of the reasons MDHHS is pushing to get naloxone into the hands of those who need it most. By providing them this life saving resource, it could give them a second chance.

“We should do everything possible to keep people alive and keep them safe so that they have a chance one day to recover,” she said.

If you or someone you know needs help with opioid use disorder, MDHHS has a number of resources. You can find more information here.