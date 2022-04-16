LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, a prayer vigil was held for Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer last Monday. Nearly 100 people joined Lyoya’s mother, father and siblings to show their support at the Epicenter of Worship Church.

Many wondered why Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop. Now, the family is calling for justice and accountability.

Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, said this is a pain like no other.

“Because it has hurt me a lot to lose my son Patrick, my first born,” Lyoya said.

The Lansing community rallied around Lyoya’s family today, offering prayers and condolences as they mourn the loss of Patrick.

“We have no perfect words or actions that would express our pain, but we want to reassure the Lyoya family. We are with you and we condemn Patrick’s killing,” Glimpse of Africa CEO, Fridah Kanini said.

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department released video of the April 4th shooting. The video shows an officer pulling Lyoya over. There was a struggle between the two and the officer who was on top of the 26-year old fired his gun shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him.

“He was a loving man and loving brother. Now I have lost Patrick,” Lyoya’s father said.

The family is now demanding that the Grand Rapids Police Department release the name of the officer involved, fire him and charge him with murder.

“We are not just fighting for Patrick but the long line of families that stand behind this family,” Epicenter of Worship Pastor Sean Holland said.

The family said they won’t stop fighting.

“I just want justice for Patrick. I’m asking justice for Patrick,” Lyoya said.