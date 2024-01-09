ONONDAGA, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people gathered with candles to remember the Onondaga Tavern Monday night.

The tavern served the community for more than 120 years. The establishment along with its attached apartments are in ruins after a major fire on New Year’s Eve.

People who gathered offered condolences and donations to the owners.

Some people told 6 News they celebrated major life events like birthdays at the tavern.

“It was a destination spot for all bikers,” said Bob Potter, attending the vigil.

The night also features a slideshow playing outside with photos of customers’ experiences in the Onondaga Tavern. Despite the cold, the dozens shared memories along with donated food.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation by police.