Community meeting planned to discuss COVID-19 relief funds

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – City officials in Jackson are scheduled to hold a community meeting later tonight to talk to residents about the federal COVID-19 relief funds that were awarded to the city.

Officials say, the city is set to receive more than $31 million from the American Rescue Plan through 2024.

Area residents are being asked to provide their input, so the city can put together a clear plan for how the money should be spent.

The city manager is currently proposing to use the funds for an array of programs and projects, including water infrastructure and public improvements.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 in the Council Chambers.