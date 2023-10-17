LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —Lansing School community members are expected to share what they think can help improve the district.

This comes amid allegations of unfair treatment of staff and students who are Black.

Community organizers say they have been bringing their concerns and complaints of unfair treatment to Lansing school leaders for a long time.

On Tuesday, the Lansing People’s Assembly hopes to create a space for members of the school district to share their concerns directly with board members.

Along with the discussion, organizers plan to share a list of demands they say will improve the district.

Organizer Sean Holland says he hopes hearing from the people that directly affected by these issues can lead to accountability and change in the district. He is also a pastor in the community.

“Accountability is a bad word in our culture people think it’s centered around hate and it’s actually around love,” Holland said. “It is love for our community to demand better. when we look at third-grade reading rates, homelessness, and truancy rates, this is a 911 issue.”

A district spokesperson says officials are aware of the complaints and were invited to take part tonight.

The discussion is both in person and via Zoom.

More information can be found on the Lansing People’s Assembly Facebook page.