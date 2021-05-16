Community mental health camp in need of employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– You’ve probably noticed a lot of businesss with now hiring signs out, especially now that summer is right around the corner, several employers are looking for workers. Community mental health authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties are among those looking for employees for their summer camp.

The camp is called Families Forward Summer Camp and they work with kids with serious emotional disturbance. Throughout the year the camp helps around 70 kids but with summer approaching they’re expecting a lot more, and need more staffing.

“We are always looking for good people to give back and to be positive mentors for kids in the community,” said Tracy Maddox, coordinator of the supportive services program.

They’ve served the community for nearly 18 years and they’ve never needed employees so urgently.

“This is definitely the lowest we have ever been for sure,” said Maddox.

Even with the need, it’s not stopping them from trying to help emotionally disturbed kids in the community.



“The support that we’re providing them in this camp is life long skills that they’re going to need to function in society,” she says.

It’s not a physical camp, mentors will go to a kid’s house, take them out to explore, help to give them guidance, and interact with other kids.

“So they’re exploring their natural environment, they’re introducing them to other parks, and other community resources,” she said.

The need is so high, the group is upping their wages. Employees will get an additional $2.50 to their $14.88 hourly pay.

Maddox says it’s a job that can also teach life lessons.



“This is a great opportunity to support them with some skills they’re going to need in order to be successful when school opens back up to,” she said.

For more information about employment at this camp you can visit our Seen on 6 section.