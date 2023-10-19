LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re interested in serving in a mental health relief role in the community, Thursday, Oct. 19 may be the time to apply.
Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties is having a hiring event Thursday in the organization’s atrium. CMH has several open relief positions, for which it will conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Information on the hiring event is as follows:
- Thursday, Oct. 19, 12-5 p.m.
- Community Mental Health, 812 E. Jolly Rd., Atrium, Lansing
- On-the-spot interviews
- Giveaways, coffee, tea, hot cider bar
- If you want to apply before the event, click here
CMH is encouraging people to come out for networking and to share connections, as well as applications and interviews.