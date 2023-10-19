LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re interested in serving in a mental health relief role in the community, Thursday, Oct. 19 may be the time to apply.

Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties is having a hiring event Thursday in the organization’s atrium. CMH has several open relief positions, for which it will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Information on the hiring event is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 19, 12-5 p.m.

Community Mental Health, 812 E. Jolly Rd., Atrium, Lansing

On-the-spot interviews

Giveaways, coffee, tea, hot cider bar

If you want to apply before the event, click here

CMH is encouraging people to come out for networking and to share connections, as well as applications and interviews.