JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — In Jackson today, the organization “Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community,” is hosting a food giveaway.

The event will go from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Organizers are handing out food to those in need. The food giveaway is at 1003 Clinton Rd, Jackson, Michigan, 49202.

Anyone from the Jackson area who is in need can attend.