Community organizations host winter clothing giveaway

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A few local groups worked to spread kindness today by giving away winter clothing to those in need, just a couple days before kids go back to school after the holiday break.

“This is that real community, that old school love, where we’re filling the need,” said Elvin Caldwell, an administrator at the Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy.

Hundreds of boots, hats, gloves, and scarves were up for grabs today at the Letts Community Center in Lansing.

The goal of the event was simple.

“We want everyone to have an opportunity to stay warm, and so that’s our campaign, the ‘Keep the Children Warm’ campaign,” said Andrew Brewer, the president of Men Making a Difference.

The group, along with Footprints of Michigan and DepHats, took part in making sure that every child has proper clothing this winter.

“It shows that we care in our community and it’s personal to us,” said Brewer.

“Let’s be real, a lot of students are losing hats every day, my lost and found is like a department store, you know, we’re getting new inventory almost daily,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell brought three of his students to tag along.

“That’s really my family,” said Caldwell.

Matt Thornton is the vice president for the board of directors for Footprints of Michigan. The organization works to make sure no one is left without a pair of shoes.

“Christmas is a tough time of year for a lot of families and winters are tough in Michigan, so making sure everybody is staying warm and staying safe out there,” said Thornton.

“We’re not just individuals, but collectively when we come together, we can do anything we want in our community, and that’s important to us,” said Brewer.

If you’d like to get involved with Men Making a Difference or Footprints of Michigan, click here.