Community partners work to build a better neighborhood

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — A community has come together in an effort to eliminate crime and build a better neighborhood.

Lansing leaders and community partners are celebrating the progress made in the Baker neighborhood.

Mayor Andy Schor said this all started because the people who live there, love living there, but they needed some help to revitalize the area.

So, different resources around the community came together to help them out. Volunteer groups have been created to keep the neighborhood clean and there are now three active neighborhood watches working hand in hand with Lansing police.

“You think about economic development and buildings and jobs when really it’s the people,” said Schor. “You know you want to make sure the people are growing their neighborhoods to make sure that they love being here, they wanna be here, they want to live here.”

The Habitat for Humanity volunteers put in 1,500 hours of community service in this neighborhood and LPD reports that crime has dropped.

Robberies are down 30% and burglaries are down 28%.

William Ames has lived in Baker neighborhood for 12 years and appreciates all the hard work from his community.

“It’s wonderful, it’s what we need,” Ames said. “We can’t do it all by ourselves so you get a community together and things go a lot easier.”

With the success seen in Baker neighborhood Mayor Schor said the work done there will be duplicated around other neighborhoods in Lansing.