LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- A community is coming together to help rebuild a business from the wheels up.

Marty Martin says it was a typical Wednesday. But then his livelihood, the Truckin’ Awesome Food Truck, went up in flames.

Martin says once the fire started two propane tanks inside the truck exploded. Martin uses his food truck profits to run a community center food pantry for the Olivet community.

Now that the truck is out of commission, he’s looking for ways to continue making money.

He says the biggest concern is making sure the food pantry stays up and running.

Martin says his pantry is unique, with no government funding and its ‘take what you need’ policy.

On Friday, he will be at his usual location on Main Street in Olivet, cooking on a portable grill with a limited menu.

Martin says he is so thankful for the community support and the speediness of police and fire departments.

“The community has stepped up in such an amazing fashion. Somehow they’ve turned this devastating thing into a good thing. Seeing a community come together it’s, obviously, I’m getting emotional, but it’s amazing,” he said.

Luckily no one was hurt in the incident. Martin says the next step is to rebuild. He started the food pantry last November and says he gets 610 people each day.

You can donate to the food truck’s GoFundME here.