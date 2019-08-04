Community remembers young boy who passed away

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A community came together this morning in Meridian Township to remember the life of one of their own.

“I think that it’s probably any parent’s fear when something like this happens, that your child is forgotten, and it’s obvious that he is not forgotten,” said Ronda Goodale.

Will Goodale was a smart and happy boy, his parents would say.

“There’s nothing better than saying, someone coming up to us and saying, ‘Oh you’re Will’s dad, oh you’re Will’s mom’, I am, you got that right, I’m his dad, that’s my boy,” said Shane Goodale.

Will’s dream was to grow up and serve as a police officer.

“Will at 10 years old wanted to be on Meridian Township Police or the Michigan State Police Department,” said Shane Goodale.

But that goal was cut short. Will began developing headaches and getting sick in the morning before school.

His parents, Ronda and Shane, took him to the hospital where doctors found a brain tumor and told them their son may only have two months to live.

“The particular type was a DIPG brain tumor, which we later learned was one of the most aggressive brain tumor’s for children,” said Shane Goodale.

Will passed away on November 2nd, 2015, at only 10 years old.

But his parents plan to keep his memory alive through the Will Goodale Memorial Foundation, hosting the first of many 5k’s this morning in his honor.

“That’s what I want, that’s what I need, you know, I still want people to talk about him, to say his name, they say his name and that’s my one chance, I know I’m going to smile,” said Ronda Goodale.

Through Will’s foundation, Shane and Ronda hope to offer scholarships to students going to a police academy.

They say it’s exactly what their son would’ve wanted.

“If you needed something, you know, he was ready, he was ready to always jump in and help and encourage,” said Ronda Goodale.

“That’s just the type of person he was, he was such a smart kid, and he was bright, and he was everything to us,” said Shane Goodale.