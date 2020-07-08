Community responds to defacing of George Floyd mural

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Flint-based artist Isiah Lattimore says he plans to restore a large mural honoring George Floyd along the Lansing River Trail.

The mural, which was painted in June under the I-496 bridge is part of the Lansing Art Gallery’s ARTpath 2020 project. The piece of artwork was defaced with white spraypaint earlier in the week.

Several people made posts about the vandalism on Facebook, drawing attention from the community. Alissa McCoy was one of those people.

“That painting was a memorial here in our local community and to deface that mural, you are, it’s like tearing up the flowers off of a grave when people are still in mourning,” McCoy said.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover costs of restoring the mural, and at the time of this article’s posting, has raised more than $2,500.

Lansing Art Gallery’s Executive Director Barb Whitney released a statement about the defacement of the George Floyd mural which reads, “Walk with Me was recently discovered with significant damage from white spray paint. This harmful alteration to the artwork is damaging to the spirit of the work and to the artwork itself. Each year, we attempt to prevent damage to artwork through intentional artwork placement, security, lighting, and signage. Despite these measures public art has at times been damaged, destroyed, or intentionally altered.”

The statement went on to say that a team from the art gallery is working directly with the artist as well as partners from the City of Lansing to repair the vandalized artwork.

Lattimore is expected to present his perspective at his mural on Tuesday, August 11, from 6 – 7 p.m. as part of the gallery’s series of Artist Talks.