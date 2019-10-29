Community responds to recent MSU fallout

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been three years since allegations against former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar came to light and even though he was sentenced nine months ago, his actions continue to haunt the university.

“I just hope that there’s closure,” MSU Masters Studen Octavius Hernandez said, adding, “I think every single one of them including Lou Anna K Simon should be held responsible.”

Yesterday afternoon the judge in the case against former MSU President Simon announced she would stand trial on charges of lying to police in their investigation of how the school handled the Nassar case.

“I’m relieved to find out that like there’s like a possibility that she’s going to be charged with the allegations that were disclosed in regards to the whole Nassar situation. I wish it hadn’t taken this long,” Hernandez said.

The MSU Board of Trustees approved an independent review of the Nassar case but made the decision not to move forward. That decision led Trustee Nancy Schlichting to resign.

“I’m saddened by this recent news and resignation because I feel like its having us take a step back instead of taking a step forward,” State Representative Julie Brixie, (D) Michigan District 69, said.

For years community leaders have called on MSU for change but after Schlichting’s announcement, Rep. Brixie is urging the school to act in the best interest of their students.

“The majority of the board should be leading in these affairs and doing the right thing for the university, the students, and the entire community,” Brixie said.

Schlichting sent her resignation letter to the governor on Saturday.

in the letter, she wrote that she has great respect for the faculty and students of MSU, but after the decision was made to not move forward with an independent review of the Nassar investigation she decided she could no longer serve on the board.

Lou Anna Simon will return to court on December 12th.