LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A community is shocked after a man shot through the windows of an elementary school.

Police say two men drove past the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on August 12th and shot through the windows.

Neighbors say things like this are scary but not unusual.

“To be honest, I wasn’t really all that surprised,” said neighbor Adrienne Vincent.

Vincent lives near the school, which teaches students from 4th to 7th grade, and says this incident did not shock her at all.

“Lansing, I mean, it’s not like it’s an unsafe area, but you know, these things happen a lot,” she said.

The DeWitt Township Police Department says two men drove up to the school and shot through the windows.

Kimberly Moon, who lives in DeWitt, saw people online coming together to identify the men, after police released the pictures.

“I’m just grateful that people in the community were able to identify him so quickly so that something can be done,” she said.

Moon says, although her daughter is all grown up, she worries for kids this school year.

“I’ll tell you what, if I was a parent, I would be terrified and it just, it’s just terrifying,” said Moon.

She’s happy though that no one was hurt and that this situation wasn’t worse.

“You don’t know these days, if they are just, you know, goofing around and wasting time, or if, you know, this could turn into something bigger,” Moon said.

Vincent says she hasn’t seen the man in the pictures before, but that he could be from around the area.

“I’ve seen a million mopeds go up and down this road all the time. Super loud. So unfortunately it could be someone who lives around here,” said Vincent.



On Thursday, DeWitt Charter Township posted on Facebook saying, “Thank you. Person has been identified.”

Both DeWitt Charter Township and DeWitt Twp. Police have declined to comment.