Community solar program to lower energy bills for Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is funding a community solar garden program that can ultimately save $200 annually on energy bills. The grant is worth $100,000 from the department, and the participants will be chosen under the Clean Energy for Low-Income Communities Accelerator program.

Nearly 25 qualified families will be chosen by Capital Area Community Services in Lansing to participate in the clean power initiative.

Partners of the program are Consumers Energy, the University of Michigan (U-M), and the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services.

The University of Michigan will conduct participant surveys to help design programs similar to this and increase the use of renewable energy for income-qualified homes.

“Utilities are investing heavily in community solar gardens and other alternative energy sources,” said Liz Browne, director of EGLE’s Materials Management Division. “CELICA leverages that popularity among companies and customers alike. Combining it with energy efficiency upgrades assures that low-income communities can have equitable access to programs that will lower utility bills.”

Program partners have a common goal to make clean energy more accessible to utility customers.