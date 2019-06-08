Community stands against gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The color orange swarmed the Capitol lawn today as people worked to raise awareness about gun violence.

It’s an issue sparking national attention. Most recently, a mass shooting in Virginia Beach last week took the lives of twelve people.

So now, a community is making sure that their voices are heard.

Studies show that 100 Americans are killed every day by guns. That’s why dozens of people were at the state Capitol today working to raise awareness and stop the violence.

“About 11 years ago my husband committed suicide,” said Trudy Bower.

“I had a grandson that was murdered in Battle Creek,” said Richard Cummings.

Bower and Cummings are just two of the millions of people in our country affected by gun violence.

“It was a tragedy like I had never experienced before,” said Bower.



That pain sparked a passion.

“I found out about Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and I thought, that’s a group that I could really care about a lot,” said Bower.

“Today is our ‘Wear Orange’ event and this is an event that’s happening all over the country over the next couple days,” said Scott Nichols, a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.



Nichols says the color orange symbolizes taking caution.

“Today really is not about advocating for laws or bill changes, but today is really just celebrating those people who have lost through gun violence as well as remembering them and supporting their families,” said Nichols.

Cummings says the end goal is:

“I’m just hurt, still hurt today, and so I’m out here doing the best I can to inform other young people, don’t shoot each other,” said Cummings. “There’s another day. There’s another way to do this, and we don’t need guns.”

The groups at the Capitol today say they don’t plan on stopping raising awareness after today; they plan to keep doing it for years to come.