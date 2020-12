Ovid, Mich. (WLNS) — The community is raising money for an Ovid senior’s family whose son died in a car crash over the weekend.

The GoFundMe organizer, Hannah DeJaegher, is raising the money for funeral costs and hospital bills for Ben Humrich’s family.



The GoFundMe fundraiser will also help fund any other expenses related to Humrich’s death.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/z8x/ben-humrich