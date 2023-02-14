EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While most of Michigan State’s campus is mostly empty, there are people looking to pay their respects at two places, the MSU rock and the Spartan statue.

“I come here every day, I go to classes. The places that everything thing happened in are the places that I find comfort in,” said MSU student Justin Lagman. “Now it’s a crime scene so I just don’t know how to feel. I’m talking to my friends trying to find some shelter or some comfort but it’s just scary right now.”

People are coming together on campus to leave flowers and spread love.

“We wouldn’t want these activities to be ruined by something like this so we had some extra and we’d thought we’d give it back to the community,” Lagman said.

Only so much can be done to take away the pain and loss that the MSU community is feeling.

Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were shot and killed Monday night.

Verner was a junior from Clawson, having graduated from high school in 2020.

According to her school, she was loved by everyone, adding that she was a student-athlete and a leader.

Brian Fraser was a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and was the chapter president of Phi Delta Theta at MSU.

The fraternity said that Brian was a great friend to his brothers, the greek community and those he knew on campus.

Arielle Anderson was a junior also from Grosse Point.

Her family said she was compassionate and always helped others.

“Driven by her aspiration to tend to the health and welfare of others as a surgeon, she was working diligently to graduate from Michigan State University early to achieve her goals as quickly as possible,” a spokesman for Arielle’s family said.

One student was even passing out flowers so others could pay their respects.

“We should be doing for our community what we can,” said MSU student Kotoba Nakamura. “So we decided to hand these out for free and give something out for the victims.”

He wanted to make sure that Alexandria, Brian and Arielle are remembered fondly, and that everyone has a chance to show their love.

“We are not what happened to us, but what we make of it and going forward. We have to look up and move forward,” Nakamura said.