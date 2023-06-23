LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – The Laingsburg community is mourning two teenagers who died in a fiery car crash Wednesday morning.

The car, driven by a 16-year-old with three other teenage passengers in the vehicle, crashed into a tree on Colby Lake Road in Laingsburg at around 10:00 a.m.

A 16-year-old passenger and a 15-year-old passenger survived the crash, but a 13-year-old passenger and the 16-year-old driver did not.

Members of the rural community plan to hold a candlelight vigil for the two teens on Sunday, June 25.

The vigil will be held at the front lawn of 750 East Grand River Road, in downtown Laingsburg.