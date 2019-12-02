Company donates hearing aid for boy

Hearing. It’s something many of us take for granted. But for one boy from Hillsdale, it’s a battle he’s fought his entire life. Until Today.



“I can hear so much better,” said ten-year-old, Vincent Jacobs.

Vincent and his mom, Kristy, weren’t sure this day would ever come. But she was determined to find a solution for her son. She started selling her belongings and working at all hours.



“Finally one day I was like swallow my pride and set up a go fund me because at this point he really needs them and I was willing to do anything I could to get them for him. It wasn’t about me it was about what he needed,” said mother of Vincent, Kristy Ellis.



One company saw the page and wanted to help.



“When I heard the story I feel like the basis of our company is to help those that are in need and in better need of hearing and it’s really how we were founded,” said Field Sales Representative for Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sarah Roggenbuck.



Starkey hearing technologies decided to give Vincent the hearing aid for free. Last night, Vincent couldn’t sleep because he was too excited.



“When I first heard I was getting them I was just speechless. And once I actually got them I was just blown away,” said Vincent.



The hearing aid automatically knows the exact volume it needs to be and works with both Bluetooth and Amazon Alexa. Vincent can’t wait to try out both of the features. But for his mom, the gesture means everything.

“This I mean is just a huge weight lifted off my shoulders because now I am not going to be stressing everyday how am I going to get these hearing aids. It’s just a blessing beyond words that I never imagined we would get,” said Ellis.