“Concerning” levels of E. Coli found in Park Lake

BATH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A “concerning” level of E. Coli has been found in Park Lake in Bath Charter Township, the Township said in a Facebook post.

“Recent testing has indicated a concerning level of E. Coli, which can cause illness. Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid swimming in Park Lake at this time,” the post said.

Young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk of death or injury from E. Coli.

The most common symptoms of E. Coli exposure are general gastrointestinal discomfort and skin rashes.

Most cases of E. Coli-related illness resulting from swimming in contaminated water are mild and do not require medical treatment.