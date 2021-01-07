Concerns arise about “Back 40” homeless encampment after man dies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 33-year-old man died at Lansing’s “Back 40” homeless encampment yesterday. Now, the city is concerned for the people who stay there. But those living there, don’t want help from the city.

William lives in the homeless encampment. He said he was there when the man died. He heard a friend yelling and went running to help.

“Immediately upon entering the tent… he was gone,” William said.

Lansing police released a statement that said they don’t know the cause of death yet. William said he didn’t either.

But one day after the man’s death, people with the City of Lansing came to clean up the area and to move out the people living there.

William said no one living at the encampment has gotten COVID-19, and that going to shelters would change that.

“All they’re doing is bunching everybody up together,” Williams said.

Kim Coleman is the Director of Human Relations and Community Services for the City of Lansing. She said the shelters are following CDC guidelines and are safe for them to move into.

“Everybody coming in and out are given masks. So yes, that’s our requirement. And spacing and distancing is a requirement,” Coleman said.

But William said the city isn’t helping him, but they’re hurting him by trying to move him out.

Coleman said they just want to keep people safe.

“We would not put them in danger. You know, they are as important to us as anybody else in this community,” Coleman said.

William said he planned to cut down tree branches and build a barricade to keep the city out.

