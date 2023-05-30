LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Shafer, a Michigan-based supplier of concrete supplies and equipment, is investing in two new locations in Lansing and St. Johns.

“We’re excited to expand our operation with the addition of two new facilities,” said co-founder Doug Shafer in a press release. “This expansion will allow us to supply the greater Lansing communities with the highest quality of concrete and concrete supplies.”

Shafer was founded in Albion in 1982 and became a leader in the concrete industry in Michigan over the next four decades.

“We are committed to continued growth in Michigan and providing our customers with the highest quality product and service,” Shafer added.