Condo explodes in Warren and leaves one person dead

WARREN, Mich. (WLNS)—According to a report from The Macomb Daily, a condo explosion happened in Warren on Sunday and killed one person.

The Macomb Daily also says a man in his 40s was found dead in his own basement, and a man and a woman in the other units were able to escape.

The condo explosion appeared to have physically damaged nearby residences in Warren.

The Macomb Daily also report that police believe the explosion was caused by a natural gas; however, there has been no investigation at this time.



The investigation for the condo explosion expects to take place.