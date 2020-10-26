Confidence to travel growing despite climbing COVID-19 numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Despite rising COVID-19 numbers, a new survey by AAA shows more Michiganders feeling confident to hit the road this holiday season than when the pandemic first started in March.
According to AAA, 45% of travelers say they are more confident about traveling now than earlier in the year.
The study also included that one-in-five residents are currently planning to travel during the holidays which is approximately half of the amount that traveled last year.
The study found that one-in-seven Michiganders are still undecided about traveling at all.