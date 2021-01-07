Congress certifies electoral college win for Joe Biden after violent riots

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — Vice President Mike Pence announced Joe Biden’s victory after congress completed the electoral count Thursday morning. Pence made the announcement just before 4:00 a.m.

Work was underway inside the U.S. Capitol to certify November’s presidential election win by Biden following a violent and deadly day involving trump supporters, storming into Washington D.C.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the joint session of congress affirmed President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s electoral college win after defeating objections to Arizona and Pennsylvania’s votes.

On Wednesday, rioters stormed the building breaking through doors and busting windows. capitol police drew their weapons at one barricaded door from inside the house through eventually protesters breached both chambers.



