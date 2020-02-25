Congressman Fred Upton Announces he is running for re-election

St. Joseph, Mich. — (WLNS)

U.S. Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) announced Monday he will seek re-election in November.

Upton represents Michigan’s sixth Congressional District, for which he has held a seat since 1986. His district includes Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties. It also includes a majority of Allegan County.

Last week, Whitmer announced her support of the Democrat running against Upton for his seat in the sixth district, state Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo.

Upton first entered Congress in the 1986 election when he won the Republican primary 55-45 against incumbent Republican U.S. Congressman Mark Silijander.

He has since served for the fourth and sixth Congressional Districts of Michigan.

He was the chair of the House Energy Committee from 2011-2017.

Upton voted against the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and voted for a complete repeal. In 2013, he proposed a A Keep Your Health Plan Act, which outlined a system in which health care insurers could continue to sell plans that did not meet the Affordable Care Act’s ‘essential benefits standard.’