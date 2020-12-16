Congressman Moolenaar, SBA to host small business webinar

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Congressman John Moolenaar along with regional administrator Robert Scott and members of the Small Business Association team will host a webinar for business owners.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide an update covering the association’s various programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans.

Those who log in to the virtual meeting available on microsoft teams will also be able to answer questions to Congressman Moolenaar and adminstrator Scott.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.