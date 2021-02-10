Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin delivers State of the 8th District address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday evening, Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin delivered her second State of the 8th District address virtually. She says her main focuses for the next two years include the Covid-19 vaccine, rebuilding the economy, and physical safety, along with the health of Michiganders.

From a pandemic, to another impeachment, economic downfall, and an attack on the U.S. Capitol, you could say it’s been a busy year for Elissa Slotkin. Through all the chaos, she says she accomplished a lot during her term.

“We’ve had over a dozen bipartisan bills, amendments, or provisions that were signed into law by the former president, and of the 35 bills I introduced, 25 were co-lead by at least one Republican colleague,” said Slotkin.

Slotkin says one her main focuses this year will be on helping her constituents get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I’m on zoom calls and telephone calls about this issue constantly with state and federal government and all I can say is that the supply is steadily increasing and it should start to become easier to get an appointment in the next few weeks,” said Slotkin.

Just like her previous term, she also has a focus on lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs.

“If you don’t have access to health care you can afford, that is a threat to your families security, so to that end I will not take my foot off the gas when it comes to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs,” said Slotkin.

She added that rebuilding the economy is also a top priority.

“We need to ensure that the economy is open to all regardless of race or creed we can do all of this by supporting our small businesses,” said Slotkin.

Slotkin ended the address by calling her job the greatest honor of her life.

“It is my job to focus like a laser on the security of your health, your pocketbook and your physical security and more importantly it’s my mission,” said Slotkin.