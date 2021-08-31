Congresswoman Slotkin discusses infrastructure, homicides and CRT

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin addressed her constituents, updating them on how things are moving On capitol hill.

One topic of discussion was the $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure package that just passed the senate.

“That covers everything from things like roads and bridges to broadband internet which we know we need and clean up of our water systems which have been long, long overdue,” said Slotkin.

The congresswoman says the House has agreed to vote on the bill on September 27.

Along with her updates from DC, She answered questions about issues closer to home here in Michigan.

“Certainly in the Lansing area, we’ve seen a real documented rise in gun violence in homicides starting in the summer of 2020 and continuing to now.”

Regarding the increase in homicides in Slotkin says she thinks bringing more resources to police departments is the answer.

“We need more community policing we need more training we need more social workers assigned to the police we need more help for them.”

The congresswoman says she does not want to de-fund the police, but she does want to build a stronger connection between police officers and the community.

“When the community and the police have a tight relationship they understand each other.”

Another topic of discussion was the controversial critical race theory.

“This has been an extremely hot topic in a lot of our school board meetings a lot of our local community meetings I see it online from lots of our groups.”

Congresswoman Slotkin says the fact is there is not one school district in Michigan teaching CRT.

She says that being said She does support students learning history.

“In the United States, the honest truth is we’ve done some incredible things and we’ve had some really hard moments particularly on the issue of race,” congresswoman Slotkin said.