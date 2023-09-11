LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who represents the Michigan State University campus in Congress, says MSU Football Coach Mel Tuckers “admitted behavior was unacceptable.”

In statement released shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night, Slotkin says, “This has been a tough couple days for the MSU community and MSU supporters across the state. While MSU acted yesterday, recent experience on sexual assault and sexual harassment make it understandable that Spartans are deeply pained, frustrated, and left asking questions.”

She further says, “We all want to get past the Nassar chapter of MSU’s history, but we unfortunately still have more work to do to get to a community free of harassment and violence.”

Mel Tucker was accused by anti-rape, anti-sexual assault educator and rape survivor Brenda Tracy of sexually harassing her. He admitted to masturbating on a phone call with her. He says it was consensual. She says it wasn’t.

Tucker was suspended by MSU Sunday after administration officials became aware of the depth of the allegations Sunday morning when USA Today reported on the allegations.

Slotkin’s entire statement: