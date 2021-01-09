Conley and Sparks provide big-time spark in Williamston’s regional championship win over Milan

Williamston celebrates winning its regional championship game versus Milan, 38-21. Cade Conley and Sullivan Sparks each had three touchdowns in the winning effort.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- It was almost two months ago when high school football teams across the state of Michigan, like the Williamston Hornets, claimed a district title and advanced to the regional championship game.

A pause to the season, due to Covid-19, forced teams still left in the state tournament to wait for the chance to play again.

On Saturday, Williamston got that chance and didn’t disappoint.

Taking on Milan in a Division IV Regional Championship game, the Hornets used a 32-point second half to take down the Big Red 38-21.

Milan held a 14-6 lead at halftime which makes you wonder, what changed in the second half?

“In the locker room, just senior leadership really took over,” Williamston senior tight end, Cade Conley said. “We knew we were in this game so we just took advantage of it.”

Williamston senior running back, Sullivan Sparks said, “We all went in there, regrouped, and were kind of like this is not going to be our last game. We needed to make something happen.”

And that’s exactly what the Hornets did.

Conley and Sparks were touchdown machines for Williamston. The dynamic duo each reached the end zone three times.

“Me and Sull, we’ve been playing together since we were in the eight grade,” Conley said after the game. “I have to give a shoutout to the offensive line. They’re really the MVP’s right now.”

It was a touchdown run by Sparks with 7:51 to go in the third quarter that gave Williamston its first lead of the a game at 18-14.

With 3:37 left in the third quarter, Milan responded with a touchdown to take a 21-18 lead.

But from that point on, Williamston took control by scoring the final 20 points of the game.

“We’re going to celebrate this one. It’s great to win a regional championship,” Williamston football coach, Steve Kersten said. “We got more work to do with the semifinals. We want to get to Ford Field.”

The Hornets will have their chance to make it to Ford Field when they take on Detroit Country Day in the Division IV state semifinals, on Jan. 16.