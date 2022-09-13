LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Lugnuts’ last game of the season was Sunday, September 11th.

Although the game was cancelled due to rain, the team partnered with LAFCU and Quality Dairy to bring together reading and baseball for Kids Day at the field.

Before the game, a video was played on the jumbotron of people reading a book about the unknown men and women of baseball.

This event was a part of LAFCU’s Listen & Learn Program, which was created in response to the pandemic. Organizers said the program is for kids up to age 12 to learn, listen, read and interact.

However, the event at Jackson Field was the first time in two years that the program was in a live environment.

“The whole point of this is getting kids reading and learning, so that they can just kind of expand not only their vocabulary, but their knowledge. So we’re excited today to be here,” Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, the chief marketing and diversity officer for LAFCU, said.

For the kids at the event, like Clairiti Ream, it was a great way to encourage children to read.

“I like that I get to learn stuff and learn about new and exciting things,” Ream said.