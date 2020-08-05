Conquest fitness reopening their doors once again

Conquest fitness has reopened its doors today for their members despite the Governors order.

This is not the first time they opened its doors during the pandemic. Back in June they were open until one of their employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Owner Andre Hudson released a statement today saying :

“We have waited more than four months for some word from the State of Michigan about

when we might reopen. Hearing nothing hopeful and unable to engage in a meaningful

discussion with health leaders, we ultimately realized two things; we’ve been ready to

open for months, and if we wait much longer, we will no longer be in business.”

Many gym members were working out inside and outside of the gym.

Gym member Ben Keilen says, ” I respect the idea you gotta stay safe and if anyone does not feel safe coming back in I respect that but I think if you think that ok for example I’m a overweight gentlemen and I need the gym that’s also important for my health so I think its worth the risk.”

Dewitt Township police say that have received one complaint and are looking into this matter.