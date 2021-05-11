Conservation officer rescues man from Shiawassee River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers rescued an elderly man who fell into the Shiawassee River in Saginaw County.

The man was fishing in the river and had fallen in. Conservation Officers Adam Beuthin and Quincy Gowenlock were patrolling the dike system by the river and noticed two bukes leaning on the dam.

The officers noticed a woman in the brush line, and when they went to investigate they discovered a woman holding a man’s head above water while also holding onto the dam.

The officers pulled both people out of the water and escorted them to their patrol vehicle.

The woman told the officers that the man had fallen in after reeling a fish.

“If it wasn’t for you guys, he would have died,” she said.

The man refused medical treatment and was driven back to his vehicle.

“Conservation Officers Beuthin and Gowenlock were patrolling the right place at the right time,” said Chief Gary Hagler, Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division in a press release.

“Conservation officers check remote areas to make sure people are safe and responsibly recreating. We want to strongly recommend that you always have a flotation device when on or near the water, and if you plan to be in the water, or even just along the shore, that you have your flotation device accessible.”