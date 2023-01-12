MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The conserve water notice that was issued for East Lansing and Meridian Township on Wednesday is still in place, according to officials.

The notice for residents was issued after a water line was damaged at a plant. Officials said construction is still underway, but they hope that the advisory will be lifted later on Thursday evening.

Officials said one of the main transmission water lines at the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System plant was damaged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which caused officials to not be able to treat water for its residents.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has linked water lines available so residents under the advisory are not left without any water to use.

If your water bill comes from Meridian Township or East Lansing, you are a customer of the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System.

To conserve water, it is recommended that you:

Do not take baths at this time. Limit showers (in frequency and duration) to the greatest extent possible. Wait to do laundry and dishes. Refrain from all other high uses of water.

Officials said that drinking water is being supplied by the Lansing Board of Water & Light, but conserving water will help prevent a boil water advisory.

For more information, you may contact Joel Martinez of the East Lansing – Meridian Water and Sewer Authority at (517) 337-7535.