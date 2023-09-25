LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Construction begins Monday in a busy commercial area in Jackson, and is expected to go on until mid-November, city officials said.

A street resurfacing project on three blocks of West North Street, which connects the high-traffic N. West and N. Wiser commercial corridors, is beginning. In addition to the new street surface, officials said a new sidewalk will go in between Eaton and Hibbard streets to increase pedestrian connectivity in the neighborhood.

The project will also reach the intersection of N. Wisner and W. North, bringing fresh pavement to what officials described as a “pothole-plagued intersection.”

One westbound land on West North Street will remain open during construction. The route will direct eastbound traffic to a detour. Officials said business along the strong should go on as usual.