LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today the city of Lansing Public Service Department will be closing down parts of Cavanaugh Road to complete sewer repairs.

The affected areas will be between the east side of Tranter Street and the west side of the Island Hawk Park entrance.

During construction, west bound traffic is expected to be impacted, while east bound traffic will be maintained.

Construction on Cavanaugh Road is expected to be completed by October 28th.