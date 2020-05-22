Consumer Alert: Midland County flood may impact financial and banking services

Midland, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is alerting consumers that some financial branches might be temporarily closed or servicing customers by alternate means due to the massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

Before this flooding event, Midland-area banks and credit unions may have already been operating under modified operations to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the communities they serve. Consumers in the impacted areas are urged to:

Check your institution’s website for information.

If you are uncertain if your financial institution may be affected, call before visiting.

Explore your institution’s mobile application or online banking options, if you are not already using these services.

The safety of Michigan residents and financial institution employees following this flood is a top priority in the state. Michigan’s financial institutions are also prepared to face financial challenges caused by this flood during the COVID-19 pandemic. DIFS routinely examines all Michigan chartered banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to ensure they are safe, sound and entitled to the public confidence.

DIFS can assist consumers and businesses with questions or disputes that cannot be directly resolved with their financial institutions. Contact DIFS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442, or file a complaint at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.