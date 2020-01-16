Consumers Energy approves nearly 400 rebates for electric vehicle charging stations

FILE – In this June 26, 2018 file photo, a Nissan Leaf charges at a recharge station while parked by the Denver City County Building in downtown Denver. The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission approved a new regulation on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, requiring that at least 5% of the vehicles sold in the state by 2023 emit zero pollution. The rule approved Friday by the state Air Quality Control Commission applies to auto manufactures, not buyers. It’s intended to boost the number of electric vehicles in a state struggling to control air pollution in heavily populated areas. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Jackson, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced it has approved nearly 400 rebates for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at homes and in public locations across Michigan.

“We’re confident that 2020 will be a milestone year for electric vehicles in Michigan as businesses and residents install charging stations with help from Consumers Energy’s PowerMIDrive program,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president for customer experience. “It will be important to see EV charging kick into high gear, making it easy for owners to power their electric vehicles quickly and reliably.”

About 1.5 million electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in the last decade, and the Edison Electric Institute estimates more than 18 million electric vehicles will be on U.S. roads by 2030.

Consumers Energy has approved a total of 387 rebates for EV charging stations for homes, businesses, municipalities and multi-unit dwellings. Recipients receive payments after they install charging stations, and PowerMIDrive is still accepting rebate applications.

Rebates include 200 stations in public locations and another 24 “fast charging” stations that can power up most of a vehicle’s battery in 30 minutes. The fast charging stations will be located throughout the Lower Peninsula and should be operating by the end of the year.

Counties that have received the most rebates for public locations are Kent (47 rebates), Kalamazoo (19), Genesee (14), Jackson (12) and Muskegon (11).

PowerMIDrive offers the following rebates:

n RESIDENTIAL – Rebates worth $500 for installing eligible 240-volt chargers at homes.

n PUBLIC – Rebates for 200 Level 2 vehicle chargers in public places and at workplaces, with a rebate of up to $5,000 per charger.

n FAST CHARGERS – Rebates of up to $70,000 for 24 fast charging stations along highways and travel routes.