Consumers Energy clean energy movement

The CEO at Consumers Energy stopped in Lansing today as part of the companies state wide “Love Michigan” clean energy tour.



The mission is simple. Protect the planet and Michigan’s energy future. It’s a tall task but one that Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe hopes is an accomplishment she can one day tell her grandkids about.



“I imagine being in the garden with my granddaughter and her looking up at me and saying, grandma what is climate change? And being able to tell her it’s something we fixed a long time ago,” said Poppe.



Consumers Energy promised to meet customers’ electricity capacity needs with 90 percent clean energy resources, eliminate coal, and reduce carbon emissions by over 90 percent by 2040. To meet her goal Poppe met with people in the community asking them to become clean energy partners by using more efficient light bulbs, appliances, as well as subscribing to a community solar program. It’s a partnership many here in Lansing want to play a part in.



“I think that it speaks to Michigan’s potential to be a leader in transportation, clean energy, mobility and creating jobs in the future,” said Senior Director of Research and Content at Zpryme, Chris Moyer.



Others like the CEO of the Lansing Chamber say it’s up to the people of Lansing to play their part for a better tomorrow.



“What can we do as individuals, as residents and continuing to drive down energy costs and continuing to do our part as Patti said and really kind of controlling climate change in our environment.”



For ways to get involved with the project there is a link below.

https://www.consumersenergy.com/community/sustainability/energy-mix/renewables/integrated-resource-plan?utm_campaign=sustainability&utm_medium=vanity-url&utm_source=micleanenergyplan&utm_content=micleanenergyplan