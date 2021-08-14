Consumers Energy continues restoring power over the weekend

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Consumers Energy and crews assisting from other states are continuing to restore power to several people in the community who lost it due to storms over the last week.

Consumers Energy says they are progressing toward their goal of completing power-restoration for most businesses and homes by late tonight. Consumers Energy says over 550 crews are working to finish restoring power to 370,000 businesses and homes.

The company is providing complimentary zoo visits and ice cream giveaways throughout the weekend to customers who lost power this week. Consumers is also hosting events to provide ice and water to people in need.

The events include:

“We are grateful to our Consumers Energy, contractor and mutual assistance crews dedicated to restoring power quickly and safely to customers who lost power during this week’s violent storm system,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We also appreciate the continued patience and cooperation of our customers as we make this final push to get the lights back on for everyone.”

Customers can check the progress crews are making to restore power by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message — text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.