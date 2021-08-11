Consumers Energy crews start restoring power in west-Michigan following damaging storms

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 205,000 Consumers Energy customers have lost power due to storms that rolled through Michigan late on Tuesday. According to a release from Consumers Energy, 38,000 customers have power restored to their homes as of 11:00 a.m. today.

Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s Vice President for electric operations stated,

“We remain focused on restoring power to our residential and business customers as quickly and safely as possible. With high temperatures expected across the state, we are also encouraging residents to seek cooling shelters near them by calling 2-1-1 for the latest open locations.”

With more storms being anticipated for tonight and tomorrow, Consumers Energy says they plan to bring in additional crews from Michigan as well as other states.

Additionally, Consumers Energy has stated that a majority of affected customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Friday- but additional storms can push back restoration until the weekend.

Packard says that people should stay 25 feet away from fallen power lines.

In their release, Consumers Energy additionally asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind: