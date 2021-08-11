Consumers Energy crews start restoring power in west-Michigan following damaging storms

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 205,000 Consumers Energy customers have lost power due to storms that rolled through Michigan late on Tuesday. According to a release from Consumers Energy, 38,000 customers have power restored to their homes as of 11:00 a.m. today.
Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s Vice President for electric operations stated,
“We remain focused on restoring power to our residential and business customers as quickly and safely as possible. With high temperatures expected across the state, we are also encouraging residents to seek cooling shelters near them by calling 2-1-1 for the latest open locations.”
With more storms being anticipated for tonight and tomorrow, Consumers Energy says they plan to bring in additional crews from Michigan as well as other states.
Additionally, Consumers Energy has stated that a majority of affected customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Friday- but additional storms can push back restoration until the weekend.
Packard says that people should stay 25 feet away from fallen power lines.
In their release, Consumers Energy additionally asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:
- Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
- Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
- Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
- In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.