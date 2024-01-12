LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials from Consumers Energy say they have 400 crews from nine states ready to respond to storm damage.

They say the storm and the expected snow accumulations are likely impact all of their service areas across the lower peninsula.

“We can expect the wet, heavy snow to weigh down trees, power lines – and expect that to be the root cause of outages as we start,” Vice President of Electric Operations at Consumers Energy Chris Laird says.

(FILE/WLNS)

Laird says that’s just the beginning of the potential impact on power lines in the state.

“Following that snow, we’re going to see wind gusts of 50 miles an hour, again, across the state,” he says. “That has the potential to knock down additional limbs, lines and make those wet, heavy branches move up and down to cause additional outages.”

Crews will work swiftly, he says, to restore any power outages. But he asks customers to have patience as the expected high winds could result in work delays.

“Our line works cannot go up in a bucket when winds are over 35 miles an hour,” he says. “They’re trained. They know what they can do safely – so we want to make sure that is known as we go forward.”

Utility officials advise residents to be prepared for potential power outages by charging electronics and having an emergency kit on hand. If the power goes out, they recommend customers remember to unplug appliances to avoid power surges damaging them.

If a customer has a generator they plan to use in an outage, they are urging caution there too.

“If folks are going to use generators, make sure to take those outside,” Laird says. “That they’re in a well ventilated outdoor area. Don’t put them in your garage.”

He has additional preparation advice as well.

“Make sure you’ve got bottled water. Make sure that your cars are fueled up,” he says. “I know sometimes people will go in their car to get warmed up. Make sure your cars are outside of your garage.”

Whatever the storm may bring, Laird says crews are ready.

“They have their bags packed,” hesays. “They’re ready to travel wherever they need to go in order to restore power to all of Michigan, so we’ll continue to do that.”

In the event customers come across downed wires, Consumers officials remind them to stay at least 25 foot away and call 911. Dispatchers will alert Consumers Energy officials.

Consumers Energy also has a power outage map here. Both DTE and Lansing Board of Water and Light have outage maps as well.