Consumers Energy Foundation makes $200,000 grant for Jackson County small businesses

Jackson County, Mich., (WLNS) — The Jackson Community Foundation (JCF) and the Enterprise Group (EG) of Jackson have received a $200,000 gift from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The money will be used to create grants for small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Jackson County – the focus will be given to businesses owned by women, minorities and small businesses who have not received support from other funding sources.

This grant represents a portion of $1.8 million Consumers Energy Foundation has granted to nine organizations throughout Michigan. The two organizations will work together to make grants to Jackson County small businesses.

“The Enterprise Group thanks the Consumers Energy Foundation for their support of small business in Jackson County. The resources the Foundation have committed to support small business, and minority and women-owned enterprises, are critical in meeting their operational expenses during the COVID crisis. The EG Community Ventures Corp. is proud to partner with the Jackson Community Foundation to disburse these funds in our community” said Tim Rogers, EG President.

To apply go to: www.enterprisegroup.org. Donations to this initiative can be made at www.jacksoncf.org. Please note “Consumers Small Business Relief” in the description box.

The Consumers Energy Foundation’s contribution is part of an effort to help small business customers in this time of need. Consumers Energy is promoting a hotline, 800-805-0490, and ConsumersEnergy.com/smallbusinessrelief to provide meaningful and immediate help.